'Spies, Secrets And Threats: How The Narendra Modi Govt Targets People Overseas', ABC Controversial Documentary Released On YouTube

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has released a controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government. The documentary, in the words of journalist and anchor of the documentary, Avani Dias, aims to "uncover the long arm of the Indian state here in Australia". The documentary makes sensational claims and suggests that attempts are made to interfere in Australia's "national security". However, the documentary furnishes no evidence for its claims.

"Waging A Secret War And Threatening Australia's National Security"

The documentary begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visuals in the background of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, the documentary soon delves into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long association with the RSS.

The documentary describes the RSS as "Hindu nationalist organisation. A guest on the documentary, Priya Chacko, Associate Professor, University of Adelaide, calls the RSS as "far-right paramilitary organisation". She also says in the documentary that PM Narendra Modi underwent the "paramilitary training and indoctrination" given his longstanding association with the RSS.

"Today, we're releasing our investigation into the Narendra Modi Government and his allies' infiltration in Australia, including never-before-revealed details about an Indian “nest of spies” that were asked to leave the country," said Avani Das, the anchor of the documentary, in her post on X about the documentary.

Documentary Features Khalistani Separatis Gurpatwant Pannun

The documentary which is highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi features a highly controversial segment in which it talks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and shows Khalistani Separatis Gurpatwant Pannun as one of the talking heads in the documentary. The documentary also wades into the topic of several pro-Khalistani figures and claims that it spoke to several people in Australia connected with the "separatist" movement.

"Narendra Modi has ruled India for a decade and will continue his reign following this month’s election, but he does not tolerate some critics. His government has been accused of foreign interference and assassinating dissidents overseas — and now Four Corners has uncovered the long arm of the Indian state here in Australia," reads the documentary's introduction on YouTube.

"This investigation reveals new details about the local “nest of spies” previously disrupted by ASIO and meets the Australian residents who say they have been threatened by India’s authorities. This episode was originally broadcast as ‘Infiltrating Australia’ on 17 June 2024 on ABC TV and ABC iview," the channel's describtion of the documentary reads.