Modi documentary row: Delhi HC summons BBC in connection to Gujarat-based NGO's defamation suit

The Delhi High Court on Monday sent summons to British Broadcasing Company on Monday, in connection with a defamation suit filed by a Gujarat-based NGO against the broadcaster over its two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Godhra riots.

The NGO in its plea stated that BBC's documentary casts a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary as well as PM Modi.

The bench of Justice Sachin Dutta issues the summons to defendants including BBC and the matter has been listed for further consideration, in September.

