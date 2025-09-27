Uttar Pradesh News: Shahjahanpur Woman Leads Mission Shakti Success With Mushroom Farming, Inspires Rural Self-Reliance

Neha Kashyap of Shahjahanpur empowers rural women through mushroom farming under Mission Shakti | X

Lucknow, September 27: Neha Kashyap of Jindpura village in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, is setting a powerful example of women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance under Mission Shakti.

As president of the Ekta Self-Help Group (SHG), she has mobilized over 10 rural women and transformed mushroom farming into an innovative, income-generating enterprise. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s women empowerment campaign has not only given Neha economic independence but also shown rural women a new path to dignity and security.

Ekta SHG turns small savings into big dreams

Neha’s journey began when she formed the Ekta Group under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. Together with treasurer Noorjahan and secretary Maya Devi, she inspired 10 women to start small savings.

“Even with limited resources, we can change our lives,” Neha recalls. “Mushroom farming was a skill I had, and the group embraced it. Financial support from the Startup Fund, Revolving Fund, CIF, and CCL gave wings to our dream.”

Mushroom farming brings prosperity to Jindpura

Starting with a 42x36-foot farm costing Rs 30,000—including Rs 10,000 for the hut and bamboo platform, Rs 2,000 for straw and compost, Rs 3,000 for seeds, Rs 2,000 for fertilizers, and Rs 4,800 for wages—Neha began cultivating Vatan and Dhingri mushrooms. With her family’s support, she now earns Rs 40,000–50,000 monthly. “Mission Shakti gave us training and security,” she says. “We are self-reliant, and government support is propelling us forward.”

From mushroom to multiple ventures, SHGs thrive

Under Neha’s leadership, all 10 members of the Ekta Group have become successful entrepreneurs, expanding into goat rearing, zari, and sewing. The success of SHGs in Nigohi development block demonstrates how Mission Shakti is transforming rural women’s lives.

A vision for expansion and inspiration

Looking ahead, Neha plans to expand mushroom production to larger markets and connect more women to self-employment. She dreams of making the women of Jindpura role models for the entire district and state.

Neha credits Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign for inspiring her belief that organized and empowered women can reshape households, society, and the economy, proving that with opportunity, rural women can succeed in any field.