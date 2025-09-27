 Uttar Pradesh News: Prof Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman Of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Passes Away At 92 In Gorakhpur; CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Funeral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Prof Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman Of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Passes Away At 92 In Gorakhpur; CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Funeral

Uttar Pradesh News: Prof Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman Of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Passes Away At 92 In Gorakhpur; CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend Funeral

Prof. Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman of the Maharana Pratap Education Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University, passed away on Saturday morning. The 92-year-old Prof. Singh had been unwell for the past few months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Prof. Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman of the Maharana Pratap Education Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University | File Photo

Gorakhpur, September 27: Prof. Uday Pratap Singh, Chairman of the Maharana Pratap Education Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University, passed away on Saturday morning. The 92-year-old Prof. Singh had been unwell for the past few months. Prof. Singh is survived by two sons Prof. V.K. Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and Prof. Rajiv Krishna Singh, Acharya of UP College.

Since entering the field of education, his entire life was dedicated to Gorakshpeeth and the Maharana Pratap Education Council. Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he would be present at Prof. Singh’s funeral at Rajghat, Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

A scholar nurtured by Gorakshpeeth tradition

Originally from Ghazipur district, Prof. U.P. Singh was born on September 1, 1933. He was among the rare individuals who had the opportunity to work under three consecutive Peethadheeshwars of Gorakshpeeth.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

A scholar in mathematics, his first teaching appointment was made by the then Peethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth, Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj, at Maharana Pratap College under the MP Education Council. When Mahant Ji donated this college for the establishment of Gorakhpur University, U.P. Singh joined the university as a mathematics teacher. At this university, he gained recognition as a professor and head of the mathematics department.

Leadership roles in academics and organisations

During his educational service journey, he later served as Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. After the passing of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji, Prof. U.P. Singh served the MP Education Council under the guidance of Gorakshpeethadheeshwar Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj. This dedicated service continued throughout his life under the current Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prof. U.P. Singh will be remembered not only for his academic prowess and diligence but also for his organizational skills. After Dr. Bholendra Singh, he was appointed Chairman of the Maharana Pratap Education Council in 2018 and remained in this position until his last breath.

When Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, was established by the Education Council in 2021, he was made its Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Prof. U.P. Singh also successfully held various positions in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a Prant Sanghchalak and in Vidya Bharati. His demise has sent waves of grief across the institutions of the Maharana Pratap Education Council.

Funeral at Rajghat on Sunday; CM Yogi to attend

Prof. U.P. Singh’s funeral will be held on Sunday (September 28) at 12 PM at the sacred Rajghat on the Rapti River. On this occasion, Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present to bid him a final farewell. Upon receiving the news of Prof. Singh’s demise, the Chief Minister expressed deep grief.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: 'India Leads Digital Revolution With Indigenous BSNL 4G And BharatNet Launch,'...
article-image

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The passing of Prof. U.P. Singh, Chairman of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Gorakhpur, an ideal teacher, former Head and Professor of the Mathematics Department at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and former Vice-Chancellor, is an irreparable loss. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and to provide strength to the bereaved family and followers. His life will always remain a guiding light for the Maharana Pratap Education Council and society.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shahjahanpur Woman Leads Mission Shakti Success With Mushroom Farming, Inspires...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shahjahanpur Woman Leads Mission Shakti Success With Mushroom Farming, Inspires...