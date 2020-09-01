West Bengal: TMC writes to Facebook over the removal of accounts of its supporters

TMC leader of Rajya Sabha Derek Obrien has alleged that Facebook has removed hundreds of pages and accounts of TMC supporters.

In a letter written to Facebook, Obrien said that the social media giant removed both Facebook and Whatsapp accounts of TMC supporters.

Obrien has written a letter addressed to Natasha Jog, a former journalist, who was roped in by Facebook for its election integrity lead in India.

The letter, however, does not challenge the move and urges Facebook to take immediate action and remedial measures.

"I want to bring to your attention the removal of hundreds of Trinamool Congress supporters’ pages and accounts on both Facebook and WhatsApp for ‘community standards violations’. In the run-up to the pre-announced Foundation Day event of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of All India Trinamool Congress’, on 28 August 2020, numerous Facebook and WhatsApp accounts were banned," he wrote in the letter.

Earlier the left Left Front in West Bengal had accused Facebook's Ankhi Das of being close to the Trinamool Congress(TMC).

Das, who heads public policy for Facebook in India and other Asian countries, was under scanner after a report in The Wall Street Journal claimed she deliberately neglected hate speech by BJP leaders on Facebook to protect the company’s business prospects in India.