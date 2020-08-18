What is the Facebook-BJP controversy, and who is Ankhi Das?

In recent days there has been debates and 'exposés' and a lot of speculation over the BJP's alleged links with Facebook. It has become a major talking point for Congress leaders to target BJP leaders and had then devolved into name-calling and counter allegations.

At the root of the discussion is a Wall Street Journal article that a senior Facebook official in India was opposed to applying hate speech rules against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups. As per the report, Ankhi Das, who is Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T. Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party. RTI activist Saket Gokhale alleges that Das has been has been "working for the BJP".

In the meantime, the official in question has filed a complaint with the Delhi Cyber Crime Department, sharing screenshots of those who had threatened her. As of Tuesday, there is also a case against her, filed by a journalist in Chhattisgarh who was named in Das' complaint.