Facebook helping BJP? ABVP and WOSY VS Saket Gokhale - here's what's going on

Over the last few days, a debate has cropped up over Facebook's censorship of hate comments. It seems to have begun with a Wall Street Journal report that said that the company was loath to apply its guidelines against some Indian leaders, and then progressed to name-calling, allegations and counter-accusations and 'exposé'.

According to the article, a senior Facebook official in India was opposed to applying hate speech rules against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups. As per the report, Ankhi Das, who is Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T. Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party.

Quoting the report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday said that the "BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India". This prompted Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to hit back calling him a "loser".