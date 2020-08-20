Not just BJP: CPI(M) claims Ankhi Das ran Mamata Banerjee's campaign

Ankhi Das has been accused of supporting BJP and alleged hate comments that have not been filtered. The discussion came up after a Wall Street Journal article of a senior Facebook official in India being opposed to chalking out hate speech rules against BJP leaders and other right wing activist groups.

The article hinted at Das, Facebook’s top public policy executive in India who was allegedly hesitant of applying hate speech rules recently on a BJP leader for fear of spoiling the company’s relationship with the ruling party in India.

The allegations however have been denied by the company. Meanwhile, Das has been threatened on social media with hate comments and has filed a complaint with the Delhi Cyber Crime department with screenshots of those who have threatened her.