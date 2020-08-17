Amid allegations of BJP bias, Facebook India's Ankhi Das says she's being threatened, files complaint

Das' complaint comes amid allegations levelled against her and the social media giant over their alleged bias towards the ruling BJP. This comes after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report which said that Das opposed applying hate speech rules to BJP MLA T Raja Singh's post out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the saffron party.

As per Facebook's recently introduced new hate speech rules to curb unnecessary hate-mongering, Singh's post violated the rules. However, Das "opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr. Singh and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence."

“Ms. Das, whose job also includes lobbying India’s government on Facebook’s behalf, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country…,” Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report said, quoting unnamed current and former company officials.

The report kicked up a political storm in India, with BJP and the Congress at loggerheads.

Congress' Data Analytics chief Praveen Chakravarty on Monday said that Facebook India's alignment is not just with one person, but there are many in the leadership team with a close working relationship with people in the saffron party. He also gave 'various instances' of the social media website's interference in the Indian elections.

"The story of Wall Street Journal is a mere confirmation of what we always knew but no one in India is brave enough to report them," he said. "There is clear and ample evidence to warrant a serious investigation by Facebook headquarters into the operations of its India team and their efforts in actively interfering in the Indian electoral democracy," Chakravarty added.