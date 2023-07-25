 West Bengal: TMC To Bring Motion Over Manipur Issue In State Assembly
Talking to the media, West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that the TMC will bring a ‘resolution’ in the House over the Manipur issue.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to bring a motion in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly over the Manipur ethnic row.

The Manipur issue

“We are seeing the atrocities that are happening in Manipur. The Prime Minister just spoke for two minutes. In Manipur there is double-engine government despite that women are being paraded naked. Children are not getting food to eat. The people are being affected are from our country and those doing so are also from our country. We have a 4000 year old culture and this is not our culture,” said Chattopadhyay.

Asked that incidents of atrocities and violence are being compared with that of Manipur, to which Chattopadhyay said that the comparison is ‘baseless’.

West Bengal-Manipur comparison is baseless

“The comparison is being done as planned. There can be sporadic incidents elsewhere but the comparison with Manipur cannot be done. In Manipur the atrocity is continuing for almost 82 days,” further added the Parliamentary Affairs Minister also stating that the TMC women wing had already hit the streets protesting against the Manipur issue.It is pertinent to mention that the TMC MPs on Monday had even protested over the Manipur issue outside the Parliament.

Reacting to the TMC claims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief whip Manoj Tigga said that they will comment about the motion after they get official intimation.

BJP is trying to create Manipur-like situation in West Bengal: Mamata
