BJP is trying to create Manipur-like situation in West Bengal: Mamata

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy was attacked allegedly by the Kurmi community, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while taking part in the party’s public connect programme on Saturday said that the attack was done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of the Kurmis.

“The BJP is just trying to replicate the Manipur like situation in West Bengal. They (BJP) are trying to orchestrate riots in the name of communities. They tried to attack Abhishek and attacked our state minister Birbaha Hansda’s vehicle. I will look into the matter. BJP is also behind the violence in Manipur,” said Mamata at Salboni in West Midnapore.

BJP trying to divide the country

Urging that the TMC workers should not engage in ‘infighting’, the Chief Minister once again reiterated that the BJP led central government will go in next six months.

“We will give back the rights of the people that are taken away by the Central government. The Central government also threatens me but I will not bow down in front of them. It is just a matter of six months then there will be a shift in power. Manipur is burning and some people are just dancing. Even though I want to visit Manipur, I know that I won’t be allowed. BJP after Hindu-Muslim division in the name of NRC, now wants to engage in ethnic riots,” said Mamata.

CBI Investigation

Meanwhile, Kurmi’s Ghagorghera Central Committee had demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the real ‘culprits’ behind the attack. The police had arrested five people till the time of reporting over the attack on Banerjee’s convoy on Friday late evening. The saffron camp however, claimed that the Chief Minister is making "baseless" comments. Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Congress is the only party that can oust Modi from Centre and didi from Bengal."