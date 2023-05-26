West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's convoy attacked by Kurmi community; cars vandalised, State Minister injured | File pic

Kolkata: The convoy of Abhishek Banerjee, national secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was attacked by members of the Kurmi community near Garh Salboni, close to Jhargram district, on Friday evening. Bricks were hurled at a fleet of cars accompanying Banerjee's convoy, resulting in vandalism, including damage to the car of state minister Birbaha Hansda.

Birbaha, condemning the act, accused Kurmi leaders of engaging in "dirty politics."

Birbaha: Dirty politics in the name of community agitation

"While we have also fought for the backward classes, the Kurmi community is now playing dirty politics in the name of community agitation. When a brick suddenly hit my car and injured my driver, I saw a nearby Kurmi leader who mentioned that outsiders had entered the area. We strongly condemn this act, and the responsibility lies with the Kurmi leader," stated Birbaha.

Eyewitnesses reported that as Banerjee's convoy passed, protestors chanted slogans such as "thief, thief" and used bricks, rods, and bamboo sticks to attack the convoy. However, Banerjee's car was reportedly unaffected.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Salboni on Saturday and participate in Abhishek Banerjee's public connect program.

Earlier protest by Kurmi community

Previously, Abhishek faced protests by the Kurmi community during his public connect program in Bankura, and last Tuesday, he met with members of the Kurmi community who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh expressed that such attacks are unacceptable.

"We do not support any violence. However, a couple of days ago, Abhishek Banerjee had urged his party supporters to attack my car and house. Now, he should realize how it feels to be attacked," remarked Ghosh.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty, while condemning the attack, also questioned the role of the police, as a significant number of police personnel are deployed during TMC's public connect programs.