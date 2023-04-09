West Bengal: Kurmi community lifts rail blockade in Kolkata after five-day protest for ST status

File

Kolkata: After five days of rail blockade and with the cancellation of several trains under South Eastern Railways, the Kurmi community, who were agitating and demanding the Scheduled Tribe status, lifted their blockade on Sunday at Kustaur station in Purulia district.

It may be noted that apart from ST status, the Kurmis have been agitating, also demanding recognition of Sarna religion and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Plans to intensify the programme after discussion

Kurmi leader Ajit Mahato said that though they are lifting their agitation from Kustaur station, they will intensify their programme after discussing with their other leadership.

“We are also refusing the letter sent from the state secretariat over meeting us on April 10. We will intensify our future programmes and will tell everyone the way we are duped by the state government,” said Mahato.

Another Kurmi leader Rajesh Mahata said that blockade of rail tracks at Khemasuli in West Midnapur along with National Highway blockade will continue till further decision is taken.

Soon after blockade from Kustaur station in Purulia district was withdrawn, 48 km away a new rail blockade was started at Kotshila station also in Purulia.

According to a press statement issued by the SER several superfast passenger trains were cancelled in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand in the last five days.

“New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Howrah-Pune-Howrah Duronto Express, Howrah-Ahmedabad Express, Howrah-Mumbai-Howrah Mail and Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express are cancelled,” read part of the statement.