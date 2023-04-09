West Bengal: 6-member fact-finding team stopped by police from visiting violence-hit Hooghly | ANI

A six-member fact-finding team led by former Patna High Court Chief Justice Narasimha Reddy was stopped by West Bengal police from visiting the violence-hit Hooghly district.

According to information, the team members were stopped near Nabanna toll plaza from entering the district on Sunday.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area

Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court Narasimha Reddy said that according to the police CrPC, section 144 has been imposed in the area.

"They (police) are saying that CrPC section 144 has been imposed but nothing is here. They are scared because they will be exposed," said Narasimha Reddy while speaking to ANI.

Leaders of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a Muslim outfit, were also stopped from entering the violence-hit Rishra town of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, an ISF leader, who was part of the delegation, said, "The situation here is not that bad. Some political forces are trying to stoke tension and violence. Locals of Rishra are peace-loving and united but some people did try to incite trouble here. Our objective was to go to Rishra and talk to the local administration on the prevailing situation." "We believe in our Constitution and take a lot of pride in it. so, if the administration asks us not to visit a particular place, we won't dispute that and take the law into our hands," he added.

Incidents have scarred both the communities

On the violent clashes and rioting that broke out recently in Howrah and Hooghly districts during the Ram Navami celebrations and after, the ISF leader said, "The incidents have scarred both the communities and have put fear in their minds. We just wanted to ask the local administration why they haven't been able to restore normalcy and calm to the town yet." Following the clashes and stone-pelting at police personnel around Ram Navami, a sizeable contingent of security personnel has been deployed in the area.

A clash erupted during a Shobha Yatra (march) taken out by BJP supporters in Hooghly on April 2. A day after, on April 3, another incident of stone-pelting in Rishra town forced the Eastern Railway to suspend all suburban and long-distance express train services to and from Rishra railway station.