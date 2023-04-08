WB: Ram Navami violence fact-finding team member alleges she was barred from meeting victims in Hooghly; watch

Hooghly: Charu Wali Khanna, member of the Ram Navami violence Fact-finding team on Saturday alleged that she was not allowed to visit the victims of violence by the state govt. She has alleged that officials stood there like walls and did not allow me to visit the affected area. Khanna raised questions on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused it of hiding the truth and being a failure at maintaining law and order in the state.
She was heard saying, "They are stopping me & standing like a wall. What is the govt hiding? Is the state govt incapable of maintaining law & order? We are not going as a mob we are going for giving a healing touch to victims..."
When questioned about the section 144 imposed in the area, she said that she wanted to go and meet the victims alone and even then she was not allowed to enter through the security.
watch video here:
