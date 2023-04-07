Kolkata: Fact finding committee to probe violence during Ram Navami rallies

West Bengal: Normalcy returning in Howrah after Ram Navami clash | PTI Photo

Kolkata: A high level fact finding committee of civil society members including Justice L. Narsimha Reddy (Retd.) (Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court), Raj Pal Singh (Former I.P.S. officer Haryana Cadre), Dr. Charu Wali Khanna (Advocate and Former member National Commission for Women), O.P. Vyas (Advocate and Former Registrar NHRC) and others are likely to make a three days visit to West Bengal from April 8 to investigate the incidents of sporadic violence during Ram Navami rallies.

According to sources, the fact finding committee will visit Rishra, Shibpur and will also visit Chandannagore Police Commissionerate to ascertain the real reasons of the violence. The committee also intends to meet the state Home Secretary at the state secretariat Nabanna during their visit to Bengal.

It can be recalled that clashes between two communities were heard on March 30 and March 31 during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ram Navami Shobhayatra following which section 144 was imposed in those areas.

Taking lessons from the violence and due to Calcutta High Court’s order the state government had deployed three companies of central forces during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday to avoid further untoward incidents.

