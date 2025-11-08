UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

Right: Represenational image Left: Image of Viral Challan | FPJ

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, where a scooter owner received a challan (traffic fine) of ₹20.74 lakh. When the unusually high fine went viral on social media, it created a stir within the traffic department. The police later clarified the error and revised the fine to ₹4,000.

The incident took place on November 4 at the Gandhi Colony checkpoint in the Nai Mandi police station area. Scooter rider Anmol Singhal was initially issued a challan of ₹20.74 lakh for multiple violations.

The fine mentioned that the rider was not wearing a helmet and did not possess a valid driving licence or vehicle documents. Following the challan, the police impounded the scooter.

Anmol was shocked to see the fine amount. When he shared the challan on social media, it quickly went viral, prompting immediate action by the police. The authorities soon discovered that the massive fine was the result of an error.

According to officials, the case was to be registered under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which allows the police to seize vehicles in certain cases. However, the sub-inspector who issued the challan reportedly forgot to enter “207 MV” under the appropriate field. As a result, the number “207” was mistakenly added to the fine amount, inflating it to ₹20,74,000 instead of ₹4,000.

The police have since corrected the error in the system and confirmed that the actual fine payable by the scooter owner is ₹4,000.