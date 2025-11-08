 UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

Anmol was shocked to see the fine amount. When he shared the challan on social media, it quickly went viral, prompting immediate action by the police. The authorities soon discovered that the massive fine was the result of an error.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Right: Represenational image Left: Image of Viral Challan | FPJ

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, where a scooter owner received a challan (traffic fine) of ₹20.74 lakh. When the unusually high fine went viral on social media, it created a stir within the traffic department. The police later clarified the error and revised the fine to ₹4,000.

The incident took place on November 4 at the Gandhi Colony checkpoint in the Nai Mandi police station area. Scooter rider Anmol Singhal was initially issued a challan of ₹20.74 lakh for multiple violations.

The fine mentioned that the rider was not wearing a helmet and did not possess a valid driving licence or vehicle documents. Following the challan, the police impounded the scooter.

Anmol was shocked to see the fine amount. When he shared the challan on social media, it quickly went viral, prompting immediate action by the police. The authorities soon discovered that the massive fine was the result of an error.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties
'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections
'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections
'Every Story That Comes Out...': Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses His Anupamaa Exit Theories After 1 Year– EXCLUSIVE
'Every Story That Comes Out...': Sudhanshu Pandey Addresses His Anupamaa Exit Theories After 1 Year– EXCLUSIVE

According to officials, the case was to be registered under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which allows the police to seize vehicles in certain cases. However, the sub-inspector who issued the challan reportedly forgot to enter “207 MV” under the appropriate field. As a result, the number “207” was mistakenly added to the fine amount, inflating it to ₹20,74,000 instead of ₹4,000.

Read Also
Traffic Cops Fold Hands Before Biker Carrying 6 Kids In UP's Hapur; Fined ₹7000
article-image

The police have since corrected the error in the system and confirmed that the actual fine payable by the scooter owner is ₹4,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

UP: Scooty Owner Shocked As ₹20.74 Lakh Challan Goes Viral, Here’s What Happened Next

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Viral Videos Show Notorious Criminals Using Mobile Phones, Watching Television Inside Parappana...

Viral Videos Show Notorious Criminals Using Mobile Phones, Watching Television Inside Parappana...

'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections

'Our Candidate Has Received A Good Response...': CM Omar Abdullah Ahead Of J&K By-Elections

'Is It Important To Lie To Have Successful Political Career?': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams...

'Is It Important To Lie To Have Successful Political Career?': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams...