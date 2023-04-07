Pune: Azad Hind, Duronto Express to Howrah cancelled due to Kurmi Protest | Central Railway

Azad Hind Express and Duronto Express trains from Pune to Howrah have been cancelled owing to agitation by different Kurmi organisations blocking train tracks in the important Kharagpur-Tatanagar and Adra-Chandil sections of South Eastern Railway that have been continuing for three days, a Central Railway official said.

Train number 12129 Pune – Howrah Azad Hind Express was scheduled to depart from Pune on April 7 and 12221 Pune – Howrah Duronto Express is scheduled to leave tomorrow (April 8).

More than 225 trains have been cancelled

Both long-distance and local passengers have been suffering immensely owing to the rail blockade by different Kurmi organisations, who have been agitating over a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe, recognition of Sarna religion and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

More than 225 trains have been cancelled since April 5 when the blockade by a group of people over issues not related to the railway started at Kustaur station in the Adra-Chandil section of Adra division and at Khemasuli station in the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway

(With inputs from agencies)

