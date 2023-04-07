Pune: Azad Hind, Duronto Express to Howrah cancelled due to Kurmi Protest

Azad Hind Express and Duronto Express trains from Pune to Howrah have been cancelled owing to agitation by different Kurmi organisations blocking train tracks in the important Kharagpur-Tatanagar and Adra-Chandil sections of South Eastern Railway that have been continuing for three days, a Central Railway official said.
Train number 12129 Pune – Howrah Azad Hind Express was scheduled to depart from Pune on April 7 and 12221 Pune – Howrah Duronto Express is scheduled to leave tomorrow (April 8).
More than 225 trains have been cancelled
Both long-distance and local passengers have been suffering immensely owing to the rail blockade by different Kurmi organisations, who have been agitating over a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe, recognition of Sarna religion and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.
More than 225 trains have been cancelled since April 5 when the blockade by a group of people over issues not related to the railway started at Kustaur station in the Adra-Chandil section of Adra division and at Khemasuli station in the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)