Pune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

A 43-year-old physiotherapist at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe to issue a disability certificate, officials said.
The complainant, a government employee, had applied to the hospital for a disability certificate.
When the concerned physiotherapist demanded Rs 60,000 to issue it, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruptions Bureau, a police statement said.
The ACB laid a trap and arrested the physiotherapist while accepting the bribe amount under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
