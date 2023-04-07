 Pune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

Pune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

The complainant, a government employee, had applied to the hospital for a disability certificate.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Govt hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate | Representative Image

A 43-year-old physiotherapist at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe to issue a disability certificate, officials said.

The complainant, a government employee, had applied to the hospital for a disability certificate.

When the concerned physiotherapist demanded Rs 60,000 to issue it, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruptions Bureau, a police statement said.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested the physiotherapist while accepting the bribe amount under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI books GoI Undertaking official for bribe to clear civil firm bills
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Azad Hind, Duronto Express to Howrah cancelled due to Kurmi Protest

Pune: Azad Hind, Duronto Express to Howrah cancelled due to Kurmi Protest

Pune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

Pune: Sassoon hospital physiotherapist held while taking bribe to issue disability certificate

4 dead as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

4 dead as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune: SPPU to get new vice chancellor soon

Pune: SPPU to get new vice chancellor soon

Pune: Teachers should impart quality education, says Krushna Kumar Goyal of Khadki Educational Trust

Pune: Teachers should impart quality education, says Krushna Kumar Goyal of Khadki Educational Trust