West Bengal: TMC Panchayat member arrested for allegedly molesting, attempting to rape differently-abled woman in Paschim Medinipur

On one hand where West Bengal is reeling under the disturbance due to Hanskhali rape-murder of a minor, another rape attempt incident was reported on Thursday in Paschim Medinipur's Kalukhanra.

The accused is a Trinamool Congress Panchayat member was arrested for allegedly molesting, torturing and attempting to rape a differently-abled woman at Kalukhanra.

According to news agency ANI, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Syed Najim Habib said that the accused Avijit Mondal has been sent to 3 days police custody.

Speaking about the Hanshkhali rape-murder incident, a three-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team yesterday reached Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia district of West Bengal to probe the gang rape and death of a minor.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

West Bengal | TMC Panchayat member arrested for allegedly molesting, torturing & attempting to rape a differently-abled woman at Kalukhanra in Paschim Medinipur



An accused Avijit Mondal has been sent to 3 days police custody: Assistant Public Prosecutor, Syed Najim Habib (13.04) pic.twitter.com/QNYb6sz8PD — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, another senior party leader Saugata Roy on Thursday contradicted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the case.

Three-time MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, Roy indirectly contradicted the chief minister's "minor incident" and "love-angle" connection to the rape of a minor girl, who died later, in Hanskhali of Nadia district.

While attending a public programme here, Roy said that with a woman chief minister even a single incident of crime against a single woman is simply unacceptable. "We are all worried about the incidents of women's abuse. A zero- tolerance approach should be adopted in such cases. Even a single incident of women abuse is a matter of shame for a state with a women chief minister. This should not be tolerated and immediate action should be taken after such incidents. I am sure that police will look into the matter," Roy said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:08 PM IST