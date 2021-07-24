West Bengal: TMC nominates former IAS officer Jawhar Sircar for Rajya Sabha MP post

Notably, the Rajya Sabha MP post got vacated after Dinesh Trivedi former TMC Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP vacated the post and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

Sircar, who is also the former CEO of Prashar Bharati said that he is elated to get the nomination as he can show people the ‘authoritarian’ politics played in the country.

“I am extremely elated to get this opportunity. I am always vocal against the Fascist and authoritarian power that is ruling the country but I was fighting it all alone. Trinamool Congress is a strong voice now and I am happy that they have given me the platform. Now I will put up the X-ray copy of the fascist government of India,” said Sircar.

Soon after the announcement, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and urged Sirkar to immediately visit the national capital and also said ‘Khela Hobe’.

It is pertinent to mention that Sircar was a public servant for 42 years and had also headed India’s Cultural Ministry from November 2008 to February 2012, the longest period ever for any Secretary.

However, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the saffron camp has not decided on any candidate for Rajya Sabha.

“Those who speak against the country become TMC’s blue-eyed person,” claimed Ghosh.

It can be recalled that the Election Commission of India on July 16 had issued a notification that the Rajya Sabha poll will be held on August 9.