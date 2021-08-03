West Bengal: TMC MPs feast over 'Papri Chaat' during monsoon session after PM Modi expresses anguish over former's remark

Kolkata: A day after TMC MP Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and slammed the BJP led Central government for passing 12 bills in 10 days stating it to be ‘making Papri Chat’, Derek and another TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday feasted on Papri chat during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the BJP government is not allowing discussion on snooping case and they should come clear on it.

“The top most central leaders should come up and discuss on Pegasus scam as any Tom, Dick and Harry won’t know the details. The BJP government is killing democratic rights of the opposition parties. We will take time and listen but the BJP top leaders should declare the time,” said Kakoli.

Reacting to Derek’s tweet, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed anguish and took objection on the tweets.