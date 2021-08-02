'Are you making papri chaat?': Derek O’Brien slams Centre for 'passing bills in 7 minutes' in Parliament

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Monday slammed the Central government for rushing bills through Parliament.
Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the government is rushing bills through Parliament at an average time of under seven minutes per Bill. While hitting at the government, he sarcastically asked if it was "making papri chaat".
"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill *angry face emoji* (See shocking chart Down pointing backhand index). Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Derek O’Brien tweeted.
According to the graphic, each bill was passed within minutes of its introduction. The Coconut Development Board Bill was passed in one minute, the quickest of them all.
Since the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 19, the Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours leading to the loss of taxpayers money amounting to more than Rs 133 crores.
The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
(With inputs from Agencies)
