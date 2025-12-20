Assam’s Development Will Flow Like Brahmaputra Under Double-Engine Govt: PM Modi At Guwahati Airport Inauguration | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport during his Assam visit | X - @narendramodi

Guwahati, December 20: Drawing a powerful parallel with the ceaseless flow of the river Brahmaputra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that development in Assam would continue uninterrupted under the “double-engine” governments at the Centre and the state.

New Guwahati airport terminal hailed as symbol of rising Assam

The Prime Minister was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), a project he described as a symbol of Assam’s rising confidence and expanding global footprint.

The new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism across Assam and entire Northeast.

https://t.co/jRJdcJIOSB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2025

Inauguration termed a festival of development

Calling the occasion a “festival of development”, Modi said the inauguration marked a transformative moment for Assam and the entire Northeast. “When the light of progress reaches the people, every path in life begins to touch new heights,” he said, adding that his personal bond with Assam and the affection of its people, particularly women, continued to inspire his commitment to the region’s growth.

Development momentum will not slow down

Referring to the mighty Brahmaputra, the Prime Minister said just as its waters never cease to flow, the momentum of development in Assam would not slow down.

Bhupen Hazarika’s words recalled

Quoting the legendary Bhupen Hazarika, Modi said the poet’s words were not merely lyrics but a collective resolve to break through darkness and illuminate Assam’s future. “That resolve is being fulfilled today,” he said, calling the new airport terminal a living testament to that promise.

Statue of Gopinath Bardoloi unveiled

Earlier in the day, Modi unveiled the statue of Gopinath Bardoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister, whom he described as a towering figure who safeguarded the state’s identity and interests at a critical moment in history.

Bardoloi’s legacy remembered

“Bardoloi ji never compromised on Assam’s future. His life will continue to inspire generations,” PM Modi said.

Infrastructure described as gateway to opportunity

Highlighting the role of modern infrastructure, PM Modi said airports, highways and railways are gateways to opportunity and symbols of trust in a state’s future. He contrasted the present with past decades, accusing earlier Congress governments of neglecting Assam and the Northeast.

“There was a time when leaders questioned why anyone would even go to Assam. That thinking kept this region backwards for decades,” he said. Modi claimed that in the last 11 years, projects worth crores of rupees have been launched in Assam and the Northeast.

Governance reforms highlighted

He cited Assam’s record in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the installation of over 50 lakh smart prepaid meters, and transparent recruitment processes that, he said, have given thousands of youths jobs without bribes or recommendations.

Cultural resurgence of Assam showcased

The Prime Minister also spoke with pride about Assam’s cultural resurgence, recalling the mass Bihu dance performance by over 11,000 artists in Guwahati in 2023 that entered the Guinness World Records. “Assam is moving forward by creating new milestones,” he said.

Passenger handling capacity to cross 1.25 crore

With the inauguration of the new terminal, Guwahati airport’s annual passenger handling capacity will rise to over 1.25 crore. Modi said this would boost tourism, ease travel for devotees visiting Maa Kamakhya, and strengthen Assam’s links with the rest of India and the world. He described the terminal as a blend of “development with heritage”, designed to reflect Assam’s nature and culture.

Terminal blends heritage with development

“The greenery, the forest-like design, and the extensive use of bamboo give passengers a sense of peace,” Modi said, noting that bamboo symbolises both strength and beauty in Assam. He recalled the 2017 amendment to the Indian Forest Act that reclassified bamboo grown in non-forest areas as grass, a move he said empowered local economies and made such eco-friendly architecture possible.

Modi underlined that infrastructure development boosts industry, builds investor confidence and opens global markets for local products, especially benefiting the youth. “Assam is now flying on the wings of limitless possibilities,” he said.

Assam’s global rise linked to India’s growth

Placing Assam’s progress in a global context, the Prime Minister said India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, with modern infrastructure playing a crucial role. He stressed that the vision for a developed India by 2047 depends on every region progressing together, and said Assam and the Northeast were leading that journey.

Act East Policy positions Assam as eastern gateway

Through the Act East Policy, Modi said Assam is emerging as India’s eastern gateway and a bridge to ASEAN nations. He highlighted the rapid expansion of multi-modal connectivity—bridges, railways, roads, waterways and digital networks—that has transformed the region’s prospects.

Brahmaputra as economic power

Referring to the Brahmaputra once again, Modi said it is no longer just a river but a source of economic power, citing a 140 per cent rise in cargo movement and projects like the Pandu ship repair facility and the Ganga Vilas cruise that have put the Northeast on the global tourism map.

Security and identity issues addressed

The Prime Minister also touched upon security and identity issues, accusing previous governments of allowing unrest and infiltration to weaken the region. He praised the Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking steps against illegal encroachments and safeguarding the state’s resources.

Northeast to lead India’s future growth

“Today, the world looks at India with hope, and the new sunrise of India’s future will begin from the Northeast,” Modi said, urging unity and vigilance to ensure Assam’s development journey remains on track.

Also Watch:

Dignitaries present at the event

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Murlidhar Mohol and Pabitra Margherita, among other dignitaries, were present at the event.