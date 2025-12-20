 PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Guwahati airport, built in under a year with bamboo-inspired design and global operational readiness standards. Developed by Adani Airport Holdings, the Rs 5,000 crore project strengthens Northeast connectivity and positions Assam as India’s eastern aviation gateway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new bamboo-inspired terminal at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport | YouTube

Guwahati, December 20, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), completing a rare, accelerated journey from concept to commissioning in under a year—backed by a rigorous focus on operational readiness.

From concept to commissioning in under a year

The terminal’s design was unveiled by the Prime Minister in February at Advantage Assam 2.0. Its inauguration today, with operations expected to commence by the end of February, underscores the pace at which India’s aviation infrastructure is now being conceived, built, tested and readied for live operations.

Global expertise ensures operational readiness

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Cheating Family Of ₹30.87 Lakh After 15-Year Wait For Flat Ends In Buyer And Wife’s Death
Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Cheating Family Of ₹30.87 Lakh After 15-Year Wait For Flat Ends In Buyer And Wife’s Death
Punjab Police Arrest Army Deserter Rajbir Singh With Heroin And Hand Grenade While Attempting Escape Via Nepal
Punjab Police Arrest Army Deserter Rajbir Singh With Heroin And Hand Grenade While Attempting Escape Via Nepal
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost Healthcare In Naxal-Affected Areas
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Approves Promotion Of 190 Medical Officers To Boost Healthcare In Naxal-Affected Areas
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested

A comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme—supported by an expert visiting team from Munich, Germany—has ensured that systems, processes, personnel and passenger flows are aligned for a safe and seamless opening from day one.

Terminal design inspired by Northeast’s natural heritage

Envisioned as a modern gateway rooted in regional identity, the terminal—aptly named “The Bamboo Orchids”—draws inspiration from Assam’s iconic kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and indigenous bamboo varieties such as Bholuka bamboo from Assam and Apatani bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh.

Nature-inspired architecture blends tradition and technology

Blending natural materials, abundant daylight and contemporary design, the architecture reflects the Northeast’s ecological and cultural richness. Around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the region have been used across the terminal, positioning it among India’s most prominent examples of nature-inspired airport architecture where traditional craftsmanship is reimagined through modern engineering.

Adani-led development highlights integrated execution

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). The terminal exemplifies the Adani Group’s integrated approach to infrastructure delivery—bringing together design excellence, engineering capability, ORAT-led preparedness and time-bound execution across complex aviation projects.

PM links terminal to Act East and Viksit Bharat vision

Placing the inauguration in a larger national context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as part of a wider Vikas ka Utsav unfolding in Assam across the Northeast.

He noted that Assam is emerging as India’s eastern gateway under the Act East policy, with the bamboo-rich terminal symbolising strength, sustainability and the state’s growing role in powering Viksit Bharat, as India advances toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Gautam Adani on connectivity and regional growth

Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said: “The Guwahati terminal demonstrates how world-class airport infrastructure can be delivered swiftly while remaining deeply rooted in local identity. It will strengthen connectivity, support economic growth across the Northeast, and offer passengers a seamless, modern travel experience.”

Terminal designed for future passenger growth

Equipped with DigiYatra-enabled processing, smart check-in systems and expansive passenger areas, the terminal is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2032. In FY 2024–25, Guwahati Airport handled 6.50 million passengers, underscoring the region’s accelerating aviation demand. Currently, Guwahati ranks as the 10th busiest airport in India, serving as a critical hub for all eight Northeastern states.

Rs 5,000 crore investment to boost logistics and jobs

The overall airport development represents an investment of ₹5,000 crore, including ₹1,000 crore earmarked for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Planned integrated domestic and international cargo infrastructure will further strengthen trade, logistics and employment generation across the region.

Part of nationwide aviation expansion

The Guwahati milestone forms part of a wider national aviation expansion led by AAHL, with execution momentum continuing through the scheduled operational launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25—one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

Also Watch:

Read Also
West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...
article-image

Future-ready gateways for India’s growth

Together, these developments reflect India’s evolving infrastructure landscape—where speed, scale, operational readiness and design excellence converge to create future-ready gateways for growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Police Arrest Army Deserter Rajbir Singh With Heroin And Hand Grenade While Attempting Escape...

Punjab Police Arrest Army Deserter Rajbir Singh With Heroin And Hand Grenade While Attempting Escape...

PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast...

PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast...

Caught on Camera: Gujarat Traffic Cop Slaps Woman After His ID Card Falls From Her Hand In...

Caught on Camera: Gujarat Traffic Cop Slaps Woman After His ID Card Falls From Her Hand In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Codeine Cough Syrup Row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt, Alleges Facts Being Hidden...

Codeine Cough Syrup Row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt, Alleges Facts Being Hidden...