PM Modi Inaugurates Adani-Developed Guwahati Airport Terminal, Sets New Benchmark For Northeast Connectivity | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new bamboo-inspired terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

Guwahati, December 20, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), completing a rare, accelerated journey from concept to commissioning in under a year—backed by a rigorous focus on operational readiness.

From concept to commissioning in under a year

The terminal’s design was unveiled by the Prime Minister in February at Advantage Assam 2.0. Its inauguration today, with operations expected to commence by the end of February, underscores the pace at which India’s aviation infrastructure is now being conceived, built, tested and readied for live operations.

The new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism across Assam and entire Northeast.

https://t.co/jRJdcJIOSB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2025

Global expertise ensures operational readiness

A comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme—supported by an expert visiting team from Munich, Germany—has ensured that systems, processes, personnel and passenger flows are aligned for a safe and seamless opening from day one.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi officially inaugurated the Integrated Terminal of @GuwahatiAirport a while back. pic.twitter.com/LhUKIMZ66P — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 20, 2025

Terminal design inspired by Northeast’s natural heritage

Envisioned as a modern gateway rooted in regional identity, the terminal—aptly named “The Bamboo Orchids”—draws inspiration from Assam’s iconic kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and indigenous bamboo varieties such as Bholuka bamboo from Assam and Apatani bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh.

Glimpses from Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's road show in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/VoyVi22uYh — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 20, 2025

Nature-inspired architecture blends tradition and technology

Blending natural materials, abundant daylight and contemporary design, the architecture reflects the Northeast’s ecological and cultural richness. Around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the region have been used across the terminal, positioning it among India’s most prominent examples of nature-inspired airport architecture where traditional craftsmanship is reimagined through modern engineering.

Adani-led development highlights integrated execution

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). The terminal exemplifies the Adani Group’s integrated approach to infrastructure delivery—bringing together design excellence, engineering capability, ORAT-led preparedness and time-bound execution across complex aviation projects.

PM links terminal to Act East and Viksit Bharat vision

Placing the inauguration in a larger national context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as part of a wider Vikas ka Utsav unfolding in Assam across the Northeast.

He noted that Assam is emerging as India’s eastern gateway under the Act East policy, with the bamboo-rich terminal symbolising strength, sustainability and the state’s growing role in powering Viksit Bharat, as India advances toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Gautam Adani on connectivity and regional growth

Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said: “The Guwahati terminal demonstrates how world-class airport infrastructure can be delivered swiftly while remaining deeply rooted in local identity. It will strengthen connectivity, support economic growth across the Northeast, and offer passengers a seamless, modern travel experience.”

Terminal designed for future passenger growth

Equipped with DigiYatra-enabled processing, smart check-in systems and expansive passenger areas, the terminal is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2032. In FY 2024–25, Guwahati Airport handled 6.50 million passengers, underscoring the region’s accelerating aviation demand. Currently, Guwahati ranks as the 10th busiest airport in India, serving as a critical hub for all eight Northeastern states.

Rs 5,000 crore investment to boost logistics and jobs

The overall airport development represents an investment of ₹5,000 crore, including ₹1,000 crore earmarked for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Planned integrated domestic and international cargo infrastructure will further strengthen trade, logistics and employment generation across the region.

Part of nationwide aviation expansion

The Guwahati milestone forms part of a wider national aviation expansion led by AAHL, with execution momentum continuing through the scheduled operational launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25—one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

Future-ready gateways for India’s growth

Together, these developments reflect India’s evolving infrastructure landscape—where speed, scale, operational readiness and design excellence converge to create future-ready gateways for growth.