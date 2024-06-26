 West Bengal: TMC MLAs Stage Sit-In Protest Outside Assembly Over Delay In Oath Taking Ceremony; VIDEO
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
West Bengal: TMC MLAs Stage Sit-In Protest Outside Assembly Over Delay In Oath Taking Ceremony; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Wednesday sat in front of West Bengal Legislative Assembly protesting against Governor CV Ananda Bose for the alleged delay in their oath taking ceremony.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Banerjee and Bhagawangola MLA Reyat Houssen Sarkar sat in front of the Assembly with placards written ‘waiting for the Governor for the oath’.

Talking to the media, Sayantika said that we are yet to understand whose fault it is that we still didn’t take the oath. “Only one and a half years left for the tenure to get over. We cannot give services to people who have voted for us. We don’t understand whose fault it is whether it is the fault that we have won or we got votes?” questioned the actor-turned-politician.

Notably, amid agitation of the TMC Legislators, the Governor on Wednesday had left for the national capital. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said it is not clear to him also about the ‘intension’ of the Governor.

“The President doesn’t administer everyone’s oath. Even the Prime Minister took oath in the Parliament in presence of the Pro-Tem Speaker. The two Legislators are going to be a part of the Assembly so why is the Governor not coming to the Assembly,” asked Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday in a fresh new notification by the Raj Bhavan authorities it is made clear that the final call regarding the oath of the two new TMC MLAs will be taken by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

This development comes a day after newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency and Reyat Houssen Sarkar made it clear that they will not visit Raj Bhavan on June 26 for the oath taking ceremony.

