West Bengal: TMC MLAs Stage Sit-In Protest Outside Assembly Over Delay In Oath Taking Ceremony; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Wednesday sat in front of West Bengal Legislative Assembly protesting against Governor CV Ananda Bose for the alleged delay in their oath taking ceremony.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Banerjee and Bhagawangola MLA Reyat Houssen Sarkar sat in front of the Assembly with placards written ‘waiting for the Governor for the oath’.

Talking to the media, Sayantika said that we are yet to understand whose fault it is that we still didn’t take the oath. “Only one and a half years left for the tenure to get over. We cannot give services to people who have voted for us. We don’t understand whose fault it is whether it is the fault that we have won or we got votes?” questioned the actor-turned-politician.

The two newly elected MLA’s of @AITCofficial - Ms. Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12 ) & Jb. Reyat Houssen Sarkar sits on the steps of Bengal Assembly - “Waiting for the Arrival of Hon. Governor for Oath”!#BengalAssembly #ShameOnBJP #TMCS pic.twitter.com/bccPzKloPA — Trinamool Supporters (@TMC_Supporters) June 26, 2024

Notably, amid agitation of the TMC Legislators, the Governor on Wednesday had left for the national capital. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said it is not clear to him also about the ‘intension’ of the Governor.

#WATCH | On oath-taking of TMC MLA Sayantika Banerjee, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee says, "I don't understand why the Governor is delaying (administering oath to newly elected MLAs) it. The Governor should have come to the State Assembly. They (newly-elected MLAs)… pic.twitter.com/VbMi9JT4nM — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

“The President doesn’t administer everyone’s oath. Even the Prime Minister took oath in the Parliament in presence of the Pro-Tem Speaker. The two Legislators are going to be a part of the Assembly so why is the Governor not coming to the Assembly,” asked Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday in a fresh new notification by the Raj Bhavan authorities it is made clear that the final call regarding the oath of the two new TMC MLAs will be taken by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Read Also Lok Sabha Speaker Election 2024: Congress Outreach Eases TMC Concerns Over Candidate Nomination

This development comes a day after newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency and Reyat Houssen Sarkar made it clear that they will not visit Raj Bhavan on June 26 for the oath taking ceremony.