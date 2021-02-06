West Bengal: TMC MLA Debasree Roy files defamation case against former KMC Mayor and his close aide

Kolkata: TMC Raidighi MLA Debasree Roy files a defamation case against the former KMC mayor and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee.

The former KMC mayor on February 4 came down heavily on the actor-turned-politician Debasree Roy stating that Roy had cheated people by giving false hopes at her constituency in South 24 Parganas.

“Instead of serving the people who elected her, she cheated them, made false promises. If she contests again I will ensure her defeat,” said Sovan regretting for having campaigned with her during the 2016 Assembly polls.

Sovan also claimed that when the Bengali actor wanted to join the BJP, he didn’t allow the BJP leader to induct her.