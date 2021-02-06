West Bengal: TMC MLA Debasree Roy files defamation case against former KMC Mayor and his close aide

Kolkata: TMC Raidighi MLA Debasree Roy files a defamation case against the former KMC mayor and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee.
The former KMC mayor on February 4 came down heavily on the actor-turned-politician Debasree Roy stating that Roy had cheated people by giving false hopes at her constituency in South 24 Parganas.
“Instead of serving the people who elected her, she cheated them, made false promises. If she contests again I will ensure her defeat,” said Sovan regretting for having campaigned with her during the 2016 Assembly polls.
Sovan also claimed that when the Bengali actor wanted to join the BJP, he didn’t allow the BJP leader to induct her.
Notably, in 2019, Debasree Roy was seen at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. After waiting for hours, no heavyweight leaders attended her.
Talking to Free Press Journal, the noted actor said that she is an animal activist and she had visited the BJP headquarters regarding some personal work and not for joining the BJP.
“Everybody knows that I am with the TMC. I have no plan to defect and also didn’t cheat anyone by taking even a single penny. If I open my mouth everyone will be exposed. We will now meet in the court,” said Debasree.
Countering Baishaki Banerjee’s claim that Debasree is an actor of the ‘Historic era’, Debasree said that though she doesn’t do films but always tries to help people as an MLA.
Meanwhile, Black flags were shown at former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata.
Alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress has left to do but to malign the BJP, Sovan said that such acts show that the ruling Trinamool Congress is ‘afraid’ to see the support base of the BJP.
The duo also maligned the actress again for filing a ‘defamation suit’ against the two.