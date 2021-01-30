West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to apologise over 'false claims' on Suvendu Adhikari even after legal notice

Kolkata: A day after newly-defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek for allegedly making false claims, the TMC MP on Saturday said that allof his claims are true.

“I didn’t fabricate things. I said the truth as Suvendu was seen taking brides in Ponzi scams. Moreover, the Sarada kingpin has time-and-again said that he has given six crores to Suvendu. I won’t apologize for my claims,” mentioned Abhishek Banerjee.

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari had on January 29 sent a legal notice to Abhishek, accusing him of defaming him in his speech at a rally in South 24 Parganas.

“This is the letter of Sudipta Sen, submitted in court. I can send the letter to the forensics department to scrutinize the handwriting. Sudipta Sen wrote: I have paid crores to Suvendu Adhikari,” Abhishek was heard saying at a public rally on January 27.

Incidentally, Abhishek had sent a legal notice to Suvendu on January 22 seeking an apology within 36 hours for 'maligning' him by making false statements.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Dibyendu Adhikari, the brother of Suvendu, said that he will be present at the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 at Haldia.

“It is a government program and since I am invited I will be present at the occasion,” stated Dibyendu.

However poll analysts feel that the defection of Dibyendu and Sisir Adhikari, TMC MP and father of Suvendu, is just a matter of time.