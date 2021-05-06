West Bengal: TMC leader Udayan Guha attacked in Dinhata, party blames BJP

As the political scenario worsens in West Bengal, a yet another attack incident on a political leader has been reported in Dinhata. Trinamool Congress leader and former Dinhata MLA, Udayan Guha was attacked by miscreants near the Dinhata water tank on Thursday (May 6) afternoon. As per a report, Mr Guha was attacked around 12 pm and is currently admitted to the town hospital in Dinhata.

When Trinamool Congress's Dinhata Yuva President Moumita Bhattacharya answered to a call which came on Udyan's phone she said that "There were attacks on TMC workers yesterday, their houses were demolished. Udayan Babu visited them and was on his way back. Near the water tank in Dinhata, a group of goondas, who were Trinamool earlier and then switched over to the BJP, were waiting for the car near a local club. They were standing on the road. They saw his car when Udayan Babu went to visit the TMC workers and had assembled their weapons in the club to attack him on his way back. His car was attacked first.'

"Reacting, our TMC workers got out. Udayan Guha also got out of the car, along with two of his security persons. The goons hit Udayan Guha on his head, they were planning to kill him. When Guha tried to save his head with his right hand, they hit him on the hand. His right hand is fractured. There is a fracture on the left side of his back too. One of the policemen had to get three stitches on his head. Another has a broken leg. They had planned to kill Udayan Guha," claimed Moumita.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons during his visit to the state.