As TMC preps to form Bengal govt, BJP and Left parties flag violent attacks - What's happening in West Bengal?

A COVID-19 induced lockdown and the conclusion of a long-fought poll battle has failed to halt political upheaval and violence in West Bengal. While Sunday saw the Trinamool Congress emerge victorious for a third time (213 seats), the reports that followed have been rather problematic. On Monday, the Home Ministry called for a report from the Bengal government on the "post election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state", even as the BJP indicated that it would hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the same.

Visuals shared on social media show people being attacked as well as incidents of vandalism, with many BJP and Left leaders holding the TMC responsible. These visuals are not being included directly in the article for their somewhat disturbing and gory nature. Allegations and counter-allegations continue to fly, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging all individuals to maintain peace.

"Police @WBPolice @CPKolkata must end senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy. Bengali diaspora world over has expressed concern over alarming lawlessness. Why post poll violence only WB ? Why this assault on democracy?" tweeted Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Reports indicate horrendous state of affairs. Horrified people are fleeing to save themselves. Flooded with SOS appeals," he added in a follow-up post, calling for the Chief Minister to restore order. Mamata Banerjee incidentally is slated to be sworn in for the third time on Wednesday.