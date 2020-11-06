West Bengal: TMC hits back at Amit Shah over claims of BJP bagging 200 Assembly seats

Here is TMC's full statement:

Mr. Amit Shah visited Bengal again carrying his baggage of lies. His mission to defame and insult Bengal continues

The people of Bengal are ready to fight the battle. The people of Bengal will accept the challenge.

And why does he always make wild personal accusations against Mamata Banerjee especially when there is no basis? What credentials does Mr Jay Shah have to suddenly hold one of India's top administrative cricket posta? Or what maple formula Mr Jay Shah had to become BCCI secretary out of nowhere?

And why does he always misuse agencies? His track record of misusing agencies is very well known, nationally and internationally.

His dirty tricks in Politics is legendary.

Everywhere he goes he does his petty politics First, Mr Shah, must take care good care of his health.

And as far as his pronouncement of getting 200 seats in Bengal, people have seen before how his predictions are In the previous elections of Bihar in 2015, Delhi in 2015 & 2020, Gujarat Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattingarh his predictions, his numbers were all totally wrong.

People will nee it again in Bengal in 2021. Be rest assured Bengal has and will always stand up to protect India's soul.