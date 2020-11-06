West Bengal: TMC hits back at Amit Shah over claims of BJP bagging 200 Assembly seats

Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave a strong rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegations who confidently declared that BJP will win 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in the 2021 elections.
Here is TMC's full statement:
Mr. Amit Shah visited Bengal again carrying his baggage of lies. His mission to defame and insult Bengal continues
The people of Bengal are ready to fight the battle. The people of Bengal will accept the challenge.
And why does he always make wild personal accusations against Mamata Banerjee especially when there is no basis? What credentials does Mr Jay Shah have to suddenly hold one of India's top administrative cricket posta? Or what maple formula Mr Jay Shah had to become BCCI secretary out of nowhere?
And why does he always misuse agencies? His track record of misusing agencies is very well known, nationally and internationally.
His dirty tricks in Politics is legendary.
Everywhere he goes he does his petty politics First, Mr Shah, must take care good care of his health.
And as far as his pronouncement of getting 200 seats in Bengal, people have seen before how his predictions are In the previous elections of Bihar in 2015, Delhi in 2015 & 2020, Gujarat Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattingarh his predictions, his numbers were all totally wrong.
People will nee it again in Bengal in 2021. Be rest assured Bengal has and will always stand up to protect India's soul.
BJP’s rhetoric of sweeping the carpet from under TMC’s feet is a sign of the larger strategy the saffron party will chalk out as Shah’s current visit is just the beginning of the bigger picture.
“In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But 10 years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair,” said Amit Shah.
Both parties have locked horns over Bengal elections, which are a few months away. Shah’s address to party workers as part of the organizational meets and eating lunch with tribal and matua families are a message by the Union Home Minister that he is in charge of 'Mission Bengal'.
