West Bengal: 'TMC government is uncertain to continue,' claims BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that it is ‘uncertain’ whether the TMC government will continue till December and also mentioned that there is a chance of another Assembly poll by December.

“It is uncertain whether the present Trinamool Congress government will continue till December. Could be there will be another Assembly poll by the end of this year. Those BJP MLAs who have defected to TMC might come back to the saffron camp along with some more MLAs as interest,” said Ghosh.

Referring to incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the BJP national vice president said that the same incident can happen even in West Bengal.

“In Madhya Pradesh initially we didn’t win but then we had formed the government and so is the case in Maharashtra. Maybe something similar can happen even in this state,” mentioned Ghosh.

It may be noted that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on August 10 said that the TMC government will simply ‘cease to exist’ by December, and fresh Assembly election will be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

Adhikari also mentioned earlier that Maharashtra like situation will be seen in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that he had kept the door ‘closed’ or else several BJP MLAs would have ‘joined’ Trinamool Congress.