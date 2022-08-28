West Bengal: TMC delegation visits Indo-B’desh border after two BSF personnel rape woman

BSF personnel | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: A delegation of Trinamool Congress visited Bagda area where two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had raped a woman on Thursday night at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

TMC minister Sashi Panja said that the TMC delegation had visited the area as people there were afraid after the incident.

“We have assured all the villagers here that they should not be afraid. Some are saying that the woman was illegally crossing the border but there are rules for that. Rape cannot be a punishment,” said Sashi.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh said that the BSF comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and also that Union Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t even ‘apologize’ for the ‘shameful incident’.

Ghosh further slammed the BJP-led Central government after a few local people complained that the fencing at the border is not ‘maintained’ properly.

“During the election, almost all the central leaders became daily passengers in Bengal to seek vote but when it comes to working for the state then no one from BJP is seen. Though TMC has nothing against the BSF, it is gradually becoming a BJP Security Force as most of the efficient BSF personnel are deployed as bodyguards of BJP leaders,” mentioned Ghosh.

It may be noted that the Bengal police had arrested two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel including Assistant Sub-Inspector SP Chero and jawan Altaf Hussain for raping a woman at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to the complaint a woman along with her five-year-old child was stopped at Bagda’s Bajitpur area on Thursday night and she was raped.

After producing to the court on Saturday the court has given seven days of police custody to the two arrested BSF personnel.