West Bengal: TMC issues show-cause notice to minister after he terms party’s celebrity leaders as ‘looters’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday show-caused its minister Srikanta Mahata after he claimed that party celebrity MPs and MLAs are ‘looting’ and the honest workers of TMC are being ‘ignored’ by the party top leaders.

In a video that went viral, TMC MLA MLA from West Midnapore's Salboni Mahata was heard saying to his supporters that the party's top brass is levelling ‘bad ones as good ones’.

“Mimi, Nusrat, June, Sayantika and the rest (mostly celebrities) are looting. If this goes on then how can we stay in this party? I informed the top leaders of the party but was to no avail. They (top leaders) are overlooking the loyalists who are honest. If there are instances of looting then those ministers should go to jail or else people will point fingers at all the ministers,” Mahata was heard saying.

Meanwhile, TMC West Midnapore coordinator Ajit Maity on Sunday said Mahata was show-caused for his statement as it ‘harmed’ the party’s image.

“After hearing what he had said I had show-caused him and Mahata apologizing for his statement had said it was an emotional outburst,” added Maity.

Actor-turned-politician and TMC MLA June Maliah said she is happy that the party’s disciplinary committee has promptly taken up the issue.

“I have heard that Mahata had apologized and he should be aware of what he is saying. I thank the party’s disciplinary committee for taking up the issue and for showcausing him,” said June.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Mahata should follow the ‘discipline’ of the party.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Mahata should come up in ‘open’ so that people get to know the ‘details’ of the loot by TMC.

In yet another incident senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy also courted controversy after he said that the opposition should be ‘beaten up with shoes’.

