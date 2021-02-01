West Bengal: TMC, Congress, Left Front target BJP over Budget 2021

Kolkata: In the poll-bound West Bengal, TMC, Congress, and the Left Front did not leave any stones unturned in taking a jibe against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the Union Budget 2021-22.

The Budget 2021-22 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (i.e. Monday, February 1) at the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to the Union Budget, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed it as 'fake' and also called it BJP's 'ploy' to "sell everything" outside the country.

Calling the budget ‘anti- people’, the TMC supremo alleged that the Centre has not brought any reform for the farmers, in addition to imposing the agri cess on fuel prices.

“What kind of a Budget is this? This is a fake Budget. It's anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-country," said the chief minister, adding, "The BJP government has increased the price of petrol and diesel. Besdies, cess is taken away by the central government, the state government gets nothing. The farmers will be affected by this petrol and diesel price hike,” said Banerjee while addressing a rally in North Bengal.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the BJP-led central government for privatising everything.

“The BJP is giving jobs to only a section of the people. The poor are still being deprived. The BSNL, Railways, Air India, and PSUs have been privatised. Those jobs are not secure. The jobs in state government are all secure. Now, LIC shares are also being privatised. They are playing with people's lives,” mentioned Chief Minister Banerjee.

She also took a jibe at the central government’s allotment of Rs 25 thousand crore on repairs and building of roads from Kolkata to Siliguri, a stretch of 675 km.

The TMC supremo said that the roads can be built by the state government and also that the Centre should concentrate on giving employment.

In a scathing attack against the BJP, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also mentioned that the Union Budget 2021-22 is "Sell the country budget".

“The rights of farmers are still not being addressed, but on the contrary, the poor are being heckled as the BJP is selling everything away. They are allocating money in keeping their probable vote banks. Since Bengal polls are nearing, they allotted a budget for the development of tea gardens and its workers,” slammed Chowdhury.

The Left Front Leader Md. Salim too slammed the BJP-led central government for revealing a ‘camouflaged Budget’.