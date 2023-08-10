West Bengal: TMC Alleges BJP's Attempt To Control Election Commission Through Cabinet Minister Appointment

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hack "electronic machines" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, another TMC leader Sushmita Dev on Thursday has alleged that by planning to appoint a union cabinet Minister in place of Chief Justice of India (CJI) as a member of selection committee for recommending a Chief Election Commissioner, the BJP is looking at yet another way to control the Election Commission.

"Direct attack on Election Commission's independence"

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sushmita said, "This bill is a direct attack on the election commissions independence where the PM and a Minister nominated by him will outnumber LOP only to place someone who will be pliable by the government. Supreme Court had repeatedly said that to have a select committee instead of only the President of India was a way to make it more independent and free form influence. This bill destroys that."

Mamata: Planning to hack EVMs In 2024 elections

Incidentally, in March this year the apex court had said that the selection of election body will be made by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and CJI.

Couple of days back answering to a question West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she has information that the saffron camp is planning to hack the EVMs in the Parliamentary elections next year which she even said will be one tof the topics of discussion in the next opposition alliance meeting.