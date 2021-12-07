West Bengal: BJP demands EVM machines with VVPAT support in Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls

BJP to hold several agitation programs in the city till their demand of bringing EVM machines with VVPAT support for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is met.

A six member BJP delegation on Tuesday led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the State Election Commission (SEC) demanding EVM machines with VVPAT support and deployment of CAPF at every booth during the poll.

“Incidents of at least 25000 post poll violence were seen and many were from Kolkata. Out of several FIRs at least 500 were from Kolkata. Central forces should be deployed for free and fair elections. The meeting at SEC is not satisfactory as they didn’t even allow counting on the single day,” said Suvendu.

Notably, the SEC on Tuesday had also informed Governor Jagdep Dhankhar that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls will be conducted under supervision of state and Kolkata police.

“78 Quick Response Team, 23000 police both state and city will be deployed along with two armed police at every booth. At 25 percent sensitive booth videography and CCTV will be installed,” said sources of the Governor house.

The BJP delegation after meeting SEC visited the Governor to seek his intervention for deployment of CAPF.

After meeting Dhankhar, Suvendu said that the Governor had assured of all help and also that the Governor is also not happy with the preparedness by the SEC.

“The TMC had challenged BJP and said that the saffron camp won’t be able to give candidates in all 144 wards but the BJP had proven it wrong. Now by conducting the vote by state police the TMC is trying to win the polls uncontested. BJP will go till the last end to ensure free and fair election,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Suvendu also claimed that no incidents of violence were heard and seen after the Agartala Assembly polls last month.

Meanwhile, the BJP had also moved the Supreme Court demanding central forces during the poll and also alleging that the BJP candidates are being threatened by the alleged TMC goons.

However, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that in Tripura TMC’s claim of EVM machines with VVPAT support was ignored by the BJP government in Tripura.

“When we demand central force and EVM machines with VVPAT support then the BJP doesn’t permit it and in Kolkata they are unnecessarily crying foul against TMC just to be in the limelight,” Ghosh mentioned.

ALSO READ Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty to be showcaused for being absent in MP meet of TMC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:54 PM IST