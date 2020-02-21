West Bengal: Swami Vivekananda's statue vandalised in Murshidabad district

According to reports, some miscreants had vandalised Swamiji's Statue that had been set up at Maa Sharada Nani Devi Sishu Siksha Kendra.

The locals informed the Barancha police station and they immediately reached the spot. The police said that they are investigating the matter.

Earlier, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14.