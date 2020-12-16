West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA, other rebel voices echo within Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation as MLA to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This comes amidst speculations of the rebel TMC leader joining BJP on December 19th in Delhi while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be visiting Kolkata.

Talks between the senior party leadership and Adhikari have failed earlier this month, after the Nandigram leader staged his own programme on Nandigram Diwas last month, with no mention of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MPs Sougata Roy, Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor were tasked by Mamata to make the leader stay back in the party.

Adhikari had stepped down as state transport minister earlier this month and from other posts too.

What comes as a bigger threat to the TMC is that other leaders, too, are openly lashing out at the party. The Nandigram leader is expected to meet other rebel TMC leaders — Sunil Mondol and Biswajit Kundu — in East Burdwan.

Meanwhile, former Asansol Municipal Corporation Mayor Jitendra Tiwari said in a programme at the Graphite India factory in Durgapur that this might be his last programme as district president.

“This might be my last programme as the party’s district president as last night I was instructed to keep away from party meetings or trade union meetings till December 18th,” said Jitendra Tiwari, adding that it won’t even take him more than two minutes to resign as there is no point in district leaders living in fear.

Tiwari had written to Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakkim about the state stopping the arrival of funds into the Asansol Municipal Corporation, where he is a chairman.

Similarly, another TMC MLA Biswanath Parial who, from the same platform as Tiwari, was heard accusing his own party leaders.

“We will stay with the TMC, we also want to see where this ends. But if we are given the BJP tag and if we are thrown out from the party for speaking the truth, then we will welcome that decision,” said Biswanath Parial, who was seen sitting next to Tiwari at the programme.

With six months away for the Assembly elections and the BJP aggressively campaigning in West Bengal, the TMC is feeling the heat.

The ruling party, however, is currently working at the grassroots, hoping to combat the saffron party’s strategy to sweep the carpet from under the TMC’s feet.