West Bengal: Supporters hurl bricks and bottles at Nizam Palace over arrest of TMC leaders

Kolkata: Fresh new violence erupted at Nizam Palace as TMC supporters hurled bricks and bottles and tried to break open the gate to enter Nizam Palace.
A supporter of Firhad Hakim said that Hakim has been framed illegally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“When the BJP failed to win over Bengal now they are trying to malign clean politicians and we those who have seen Bobby da (Firhad Hakim) from close proximity know that he is a clean and helpful person,” claimed Zafar, a close aide to Firhad.
Apart from Nizam Palace, sporadic violence was seen across West Bengal as several TMC supporters were seen burning tyres and lying on road to protest the arrests of the TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee.
Meanwhile, a section of Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra supporters were also seen agitating in front of Governor House.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing nothing to curb the pandemic on the other hand they have sent Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is working at the behest of the BJP. Once the Governor is removed then West Bengal will be a better place,” said a supporter of TMC Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.
Notably, urging to maintain proper law and order Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media and requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“Concerned about the alarming situation. Call upon @MamataOfficial to follow constitutional norms & rule of law. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice @HomeBengal must take all steps to maintain law & order. Sad- situation is being allowed to drift with no tangible action by authorities,” read the tweet.
Apart from Kolkata, incidents of agitation were also seen at Asansol, Burdwan, and Birbhum over the arrest of the leaders.
Incidentally, Mathew Samuel the key person behind the Narada Sting operation said that free and fair investigation should take place to make the public aware of the corrupt politicians.
“BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also taken money from me. In order to have a proper probe the CBI should also arrest Suvendu. Finally after 2016, the CBI has taken proper measures,” said Mathew.
On the other hand TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee urged all the TMC supporters to keep calm and refrain from being violent.
