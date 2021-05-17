West Bengal: Supporters hurl bricks and bottles at Nizam Palace over arrest of TMC leaders

Apart from Nizam Palace, sporadic violence was seen across West Bengal as several TMC supporters were seen burning tyres and lying on road to protest the arrests of the TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, a section of Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra supporters were also seen agitating in front of Governor House.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing nothing to curb the pandemic on the other hand they have sent Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is working at the behest of the BJP. Once the Governor is removed then West Bengal will be a better place,” said a supporter of TMC Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.

Notably, urging to maintain proper law and order Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media and requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Concerned about the alarming situation. Call upon @MamataOfficial to follow constitutional norms & rule of law. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice @HomeBengal must take all steps to maintain law & order. Sad- situation is being allowed to drift with no tangible action by authorities,” read the tweet.