West Bengal: 3 BJP MLAs taken into custody for violating lockdown norms in Siliguri, released later

Siliguri: Three BJP MLAs held an agitation in North Bengal’s Siliguri against faulty medical services. Police later arrested them for breaking lockdown protocol.

Three BJP newly-elected MLAs Anandamoy Burman, Shankar Ghosh and Sikha Chattopadhyay were seen agitating in Siliguri’s Hasmin Chowk as according to them the medical facilities under the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government have failed to serve people.

“Not just black marketing but high bills from the hospitals are ruining the lives of several poor people. At many hospitals in Siliguri it is seen that patients are denied admission as they cannot afford to get the bed for which many are dying. In order to protest this mismanagement we have held the sit-in-demonstration,” said Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh.

Matigara-Naxalbari MLA, Anandamoy Burman said that despite several complaints Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) didn’t take any steps to help the poor people and stop the malpractice.

Incidentally, several BJP cadres had also gathered there to support the agitation.

Notably, for violating the lockdown norms, police arrested the three BJP MLAs and cases have been filed against them for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Later, the three MLAs were released on bail.

Hitting out at them, senior TMC leader Goutam said that the BJP legislators "betrayed" the people of the region by organising a sit-in amid the lockdown.

"Let people see the real face of BJP leaders, who are least bothered about containing the spread of the deadly virus. They only believe in politicising crisis situations," he said adding that the state government is doing everything possible to fight the pandemic.

A 15-day lockdown came into force in Bengal on Sunday, with the government putting in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)