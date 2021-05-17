India

Updated on

Two West Bengal Cabinet Ministers face arrest over Narada scam; CM Mamata Banerjee reaches CBI office

By FPJ Web Desk

Two West Bengal Cabinet Ministers face arrest over Narada scam; CM Mamata Banerjee reaches CBI office

Mere days after being sworn in, West Bengal Cabinet Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee as well as TMC MLA MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovhan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada scam. Others including Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen have also arrived at the CBI office, as has West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in