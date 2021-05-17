Two West Bengal Cabinet Ministers face arrest over Narada scam; CM Mamata Banerjee reaches CBI office

Mere days after being sworn in, West Bengal Cabinet Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee as well as TMC MLA MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovhan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada scam. Others including Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen have also arrived at the CBI office, as has West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.