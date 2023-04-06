West Bengal: ‘Stopped from attending Hanuman Jayanti event,’ claims BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Screengrab of a video showing Locket Chatterjee allegedly being stopped by police to attend Hanuman Jayanti event in Hooghly.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, on Thursday, accused the Bengal police of stopping her from attending a Hanuman Jayanti procession in her constituency Hooghly which has been in the news recently due to violent clashes during Ram Navami celebrations.

Chatterjee took to Twitter to express her outrage, questioning whether the police had the right to address her as an "outsider" and prevent her from participating in religious events. She also criticized the Mamata government for failing to maintain law and order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Central forces deployed in several parts of Kolkata

As West Bengal celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, the state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are maintaining strict vigilance, with central forces deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly, and Barrackpore to assist the police in ensuring peace.

The deployment follows a Calcutta High Court order asking the state government to request the central forces' presence in the wake of violent clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in Hooghly and Howrah.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of Kolkata earlier in the morning to oversee the security measures and interact with the people. He expressed optimism that Bengal would set a trend in peace and harmony in society.

The Trinamool Congress has called on the BJP to "behave like good boys" during the celebrations.

TMC's general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and their affiliates of creating problems during Ram Navami celebrations but acknowledged that with central forces present, they cannot engage in any such activities.