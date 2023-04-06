West Bengal: Extra forces for Hanuman Jayanti in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore | Twitter

Three companies of central forces will be deployed in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to avoid untoward incidents when Hanuman Jayanti processions are taken out on Thursday, according to sources in the West Bengal secretariat.

This is in line with the orders of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, which said that “considering the largeness of the issue and in order to avoid any breach of peace, we are of the definite view that the State Government should requisition the assistance”.

Court's observation follows violence in Howrah, Hooghly during Ram Navami

The court's observation follows sporadic violence in Howrah and Hooghly districts during Ram Navami celebrations.

“The police authorities are at liberty to restrict the number of participants in processions, so that yatras with religious flavour are taken out without any political affiliations. The police shall ensure that at all vantage points barricades are erected and preferably a common route can be prescribed for processions to proceed, so that the authorities will be able to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incident. In areas where order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been promulgated no rally or procession should be conducted,” the court said.

Police imposes cap of 100 persons per rally

Following the court order, the police has imposed a cap of 100 people for each rally.

The court also said that organizations that have applied for permission to hold processions should furnish the names of their volunteers. “Additional CCTV cameras should be installed and vantage areas through which processions will be taken out should be videographed. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, the state police are required to take all steps with the assistance of the paramilitary force or any other central force to prevent any untoward incident, so that the public are not put to inconvenience,” the court said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said celebrations should be peaceful. The opposition also welcomed the court’s order.