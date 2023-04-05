West Bengal violence: Calcutta HC orders govt to requisition Central forces during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

West Bengal violence: Calcutta HC orders Central forces to be deployed during Hanuman Jayanti |

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to assist the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance.

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after Ram Navami processions last week.

Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

State government has issued prohibitory orders in state after Ram Navami violence

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.

Public and private property destroyed

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Governor Bose assess law and order situation in the region

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose who had cut short his Darjeeling trip visited Rishra on Tuesday and was seen talking with police personnel and local residents as even on Monday late evening violence were seen in Rishra.

“Jiyo aur Jeene do (live and let live). All those who are behind the violence will be booked by the law. We have to stay alert for April 6 so that no more untoward incidents take place,” added Bose.

Replying to Suvendu Adhikari’s comment, Bose said, “Critics are best teachers. My job is to give reports to the center and not ask for reports from them. I have visited the spot to analyze the actual picture.”