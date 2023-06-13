West Bengal: State Election Commission Calls All-Party Meeting To Address Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

Recent visuals of violence in West Bengal |

The State Election Commission in West Bengal has scheduled an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current law and order situation and address grievances related to the upcoming panchayat polls. The meeting, to be presided over by State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, aims to provide a platform for political parties to express their concerns and demands.

All-Party Meeting to Address Concerns

The State Election Commission has invited all political parties to attend the meeting, which will primarily focus on the state's law and order situation and the grievances raised by the parties. Commissioner Rajiva Sinha emphasized the importance of hearing the voices of all parties involved in the electoral process.

Opposition Parties Express Doubts

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the meeting, questioning its timing as the nomination filing deadline is approaching on June 15. Majumdar argued that if the meeting had been called earlier, the suggestions of opposition parties could have been implemented in a timely manner. He shared his concerns regarding the meeting's impact with news agency PTI.

Criticism of Timing and Election Preparedness

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty criticized the timing of the meeting, suggesting that it should have been convened before the announcement of the election dates. Chakraborty alleged that Commissioner Sinha was ill-prepared to conduct the elections and accused his appointment of being an attempt to disrupt the entire polling process.

TMC Welcomes the Meeting

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party welcomed the announcement of the all-party meeting, considering it a positive step by the state poll panel. The TMC dismissed the objections raised by opposition parties, dismissing them as mere excuses, and claimed that the opposition had not even named candidates for the panchayat elections.

Upcoming Panchayat Polls

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are scheduled for July 8, with approximately 75,000 seats to be contested in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. This system includes Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats, and the elections hold significant importance for local governance.