West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Reserves Order on Postponing Rural Poll Dates & Nomination Filing

ANI

Kolkata: The division bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court reserves its order on the probability of postponing the dates of rural polls and last date of nomination filing.

Earlier on Monday, the High Court had asked the State Election Commission (SEC) if the date of the polls can be postponed and also asked if the candidates can be given sufficient time for filing their nominations.

The Court also suggested that presently the rural polls which are scheduled to be held on July 8, is conducted on July 14, then filing of nominations can start from June 15 and continue till June 21.

Incidentally, last week the division bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattcharya had said that five days' time provided for filing nomination is ‘inadequate’.

SEC’s counsel however, said that one day extension may not affect the process.

Political barbs

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, warned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an opposition party will not leave an inch and will fight back the alleged ‘atrocities’ of the ruling party.

“Court wants free and fair elections. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee for the last 12 years the vote has become a farce. Mamata Banerjee has destroyed democracy. We have witnessed Left Front’s vote loot in rural polls and in 2018 and 2013 even TMC had looted vote. But BJP will not bow down but will fight on field,” said Adhikari.

Congress leader and lawyer Kaustuv Bagchi said that safe elections are not possible without central forces.

“There is scarcity of state police for which civic volunteers are used. Without deployment of central forces safe elections cannot be held,” said Bagchi.

Joint forum of state government employees are protesting for increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and think it is ‘safe’ if election is conducted under central forces.

Incidents of violence

The third day of nomination filing also witnessed blood bath while candidates went to file their nomination.

In Minakha a CPI (M) leader sustained serious head injury and several others got injured after alleged TMC goons tried to ransack the Left Front office.

In East Burdwan clashes were seen while the opposition camp went to file nominations.

In Bhangor ISF candidate was stuck inside BDO office as alleged TMC supporters gheraoed the office.

Violence was also seen in Bankura and Murshidabad during filing of nomination.

In Budge Budge TMC supporters including candidates were seen playing holi as they think that without any opposition they have already won the poll.