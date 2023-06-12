West Bengal: Union Minister Demands CBI Probe Into Thakurbari Clash Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee's Visit

Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Shantanu Thakur | Facebook

A day after Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas, turned into a battlefield ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee's visit, Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Shantanu Thakur demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"We have CCTV footage that clearly shows who had harassed the priest in the temple. I was initially not allowed to enter the temple. A CBI probe can bring out the truth. When TMC leaders Jyotipriyo Mullick, Bratya Basu, Sujit Bose came here, then the goons came along and attacked the priests and the devotees," said Thakur. He also added that a police officer of ASI rank had even threatened to 'encounter' him.

Taking further potshots, the Union Minister also alleged that the police later beat up the injured BJP supporters and claimed that Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC leaders present there were behind the attack and chaos.

"There is a tradition of Thakurbari. A minister and a local MLA stay here. We were not given any notice from the police or administration that Abhishek Banerjee is visiting Thakurbari. Before Banerjee came, at least 5,000-10,000 police were deployed, and my house was barricaded. We will also move the Calcutta High Court for the heckling of a union minister by the police," added the Union Minister.

Countering the claims of the BJP, former TMC MP and another member of Thakurbari, Mamatabala Thakur, said that she is always 'harassed' by the BJP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of Nari Shakti, but his own minister Shantanu Thakur harasses me. I am a widow and stay in that house with my two children. PM Modi and the Union Home Minister should take necessary action. The central forces climbed the temple wearing shoes. This is also an insult. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had developed and done many things for Matuas and my late mother-in-law Boroma," claimed Mamatabala.

The BJP MP, however, dismissed Mamatabala's claims as an attempt to seek 'limelight'.

On Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee decided to pay homage to the Matuas temple as part of his public outreach program.

The Matua Mahasabha had set up posters slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting their ancestors.

Ahead of Banerjee's visit, BJP supporters and a section of Matua Mahasabha were seen holding black flags and chanting 'Go Back' slogans to the TMC national secretary.