West Bengal: Shooting for television serials, films to resume

Good news for the artists' forum in West Bengal as the shooting of non-fiction serials will resume. The decision was taken at a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.
Shooting for reality shows is also permitted where audiences will not be present. There will be restrictions for indoor shooting limited to 40 people. Outdoor shooting however will not be allowed as it will draw crowds. However, shooting can take places in parks and public spaces which can keep the crowds out while permission from local authorities will also have to be sought as the Centre has not given allowed shooting.
This is a bid to protect the interests of Bengali television and film artists, many who have been severely impacted due to the lockdown. Guidelines will be given to the Tollygunge film industry from time to time. The lockdown in West Bengal is till the July 31 as of now.
The West Bengal Chief Minister also invited other film artists and crew from other states to shoot in the state. “We are outsourcing destination for shooting, if it can be done in Bengal, I invite all states to come and join in the shooting.” Said Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata also promised to look into helping single-screen theatres affected by cyclone Amphan which hit West Bengal on May 20th. The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that no one will be deprived of aid for cyclone Amphan.
The West Bengal Chief Minister also said the government will look at a skill training and grooming centre for Bengali television and film artists. These announcements are a way to boost morale of the creative artist fraternity in West Bengal and lift up their spirits in wake of the lockdown.
