West Bengal: Shooting for television serials, films to resume

Good news for the artists' forum in West Bengal as the shooting of non-fiction serials will resume. The decision was taken at a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Shooting for reality shows is also permitted where audiences will not be present. There will be restrictions for indoor shooting limited to 40 people. Outdoor shooting however will not be allowed as it will draw crowds. However, shooting can take places in parks and public spaces which can keep the crowds out while permission from local authorities will also have to be sought as the Centre has not given allowed shooting.

This is a bid to protect the interests of Bengali television and film artists, many who have been severely impacted due to the lockdown. Guidelines will be given to the Tollygunge film industry from time to time. The lockdown in West Bengal is till the July 31 as of now.