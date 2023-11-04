West Bengal Shocker: Muslim Man Urinates Inside Hindu Temple In Murshidabad; Visuals Surface

Muslim Man Urinates Inside Hindu Temple In Murshidabad | Twitter

Murshidabad: A shameful act by a Muslim man has come to light from West Bengal where the Muslim man entered a Hindu temple and urinated near the Shiv Ling inside the temple in Murshidabad. The infamous incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man enters the temple in a fit of rage and urinates inside it despite being stopped by the person present at the spot. The incident has sparked outrage in the community.

WestBengal- Ara Sheikh entered a Hindu temple and Urinates.



Video said to be from Kandar village, under Salar Block of Murshidabad district. Several posts claim that the muslim man is arrested.



The man has been identified as Ara Sheikh

The incident occurred in Kandar village under Salar Block of Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The man has been identified as Ara Sheikh son of Ratan Sheikh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and there are claims on the internet that the accused has been arrested.

The accused unzips his pant and starts urinating inside the temple

It can be seen in the video that the accused is indulged in an argument with another man. The accused walks in anger over the argument and enters the temple while the other person is seen trying to stop him from doing the shameful act. The accused does not stop and unzips his pant and starts urinating inside the temple. An onlooker is recording the video but does not come in front to stop the man from urinating inside the holy temple.

There are reports that the accused has been arrested

There are reports that the accused has been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media, however, it is not confirmed yet. There is no official statement from the police in connection with the matter so far. The shameful act by the man is being condemned all across the internet and the users are demanding strict action against the accused. The act has hurt the religious feelings of many Hindus.

